Pittsfield Police investigate early morning shooting

PITTSFIELD, MA (NEWS10) — Pittsfield Police and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office have confirmed a shooting that happened early Sunday morning around 3:22 a.m in the area of 347 Columbus Avenue.

Police say one victim was treated and transported to Berkshire Medical Center. The incident is said to be isolated and investigators do not believe the incident poses any ongoing safety concerns for the public at large.

Pittsfield Police, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, and the Massachusetts State Police Firearm Identification Section are currently investigating the incident.

