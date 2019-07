PITTSFIELD, M.A. (NEWS10)– Police in Pittsfield are investigating after a person was shot in the arm on Pine Street Thursday night.

Police say the call came in just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday. The victim drove themselves to Berkshire Medical Center after the incident. Their injury is not life-threatening.

Police say they have a suspect in the case.

