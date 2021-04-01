Pittsfield Police investigate armed robbery

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Mobil Mart on North Street. Police say the robber threatened the clerk with a knife, reached over the counter, and grabbed an unknown amount of cash from the till.

The clerk was not hurt in the incident.

Police continue to search for a suspect. They say he is about 30 years old, between 5’8”-5’10” tall, wearing a black coat with a hood. He was wearing black sneakers with white soles.

A K-9 unit was deployed to the area the suspect was seen running but police were unable to take him into custody. The investigation is ongoing. Surveillance in the area is currently being reviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ignacio Matos at (413) 448-9705. Information can be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau, the Drug Tips hotline at (413) 448-9708, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411)