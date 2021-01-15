Pittsfield Police investigate after finding bullet hole in home

News
Posted: / Updated:
pittsfieldpolice_606446

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Police said on Friday that they are investigating a shots fired incident. Around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, they received a ShotSpotter report of multiple rounds fired on Onota Street. ShotSpotter is a device used by police to help identify gunshots.

Officers said they found several shell casings and at least one bullet hole in a nearby home. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Pittsfield Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (413) 448-9705.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report