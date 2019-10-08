Pittsfield Police: Elderly man struck, killed by a semi truck

PITTSFIELD, MA (NEWS10) — A Pittsfield man was killed Monday night after he was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Ernest Millete, 73, was pronounced dead on the scene.

At about 7:12 p.m. a 2019 semi-truck was traveling northbound and turning left into a business on Cheshire road. Upon making the turn, the vehicle struck Millette, who was walking in the driveway.

Pittsfield Police, Pittsfield Fire, Massachusetts State Police, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, and County Ambulance responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by officer Michael Silver of the Pittsfield Police Department Traffic Unit.