Pittsfield police chief named to national advocacy board

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn has joined the National Leadership Council for Fight Crime: Invest in Kids. Wynn has been a local member of the advocacy group for the last ten years before joining the national 30 member board on August 14. The board consists of law enforcement leaders and violence survivors from across the country.

Fight Crime: Invest in Kids was founded in 1996 and has over 5,000 members nationwide. They examine and advocate for proven tactics to reduce crime. The organization promotes bipartisan solutions on the local, state, and federal levels to cut crime and put kids on the path to a positive life.

They advocate for evidence-based parent coaching programs for new parents on child abuse and neglect, early childhood education, and known coaching programs that strengthen families and get kids back on track.

Chief Wynn’s background in law enforcement and his community work in Pittsfield with the Berkshire United Way dealing with childhood literacy pushed him to advocate for kids.

Wynn has been with the Pittsfield police department for 26 years and the police chief for the last 13 years. He recalls about ten years ago being at a Chiefs Conference.

“I’m pretty sure they saw me walking past their table and they put the arm on me,” Wynn said. “This idea of we can have some impact on preventing crime through early childhood intervention was right in my wheelhouse.”

Since joining, Chief Wynn has been pushing for support to programs at the local level like early childhood development, the department’s cones with a cop program, the school safety program where officers go into school to interact with the kids, and the explorer post which was just brought back after four years.

This elevation to the national board will have Chief Wynn reaching out in New England, lending his support to programs that work.

LATEST STORIES