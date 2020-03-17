Pittsfield Police asking residents to limit visits to station

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10)- The Pittsfield Police Department is asking residents to reserve station visits for emergencies only. They have also reduced available services.

“As is the case with businesses, organizations, and government entities around the world, the Pittsfield Police Department has curtailed non-essential functions to the greatest practical extent. These adjustments are necessary in order to limit exposure between our staff, as well as between our staff and the public, so that we may continue to effectively respond to necessary calls for service 24/7/365,” the Pittsfield Police Department said.

Services suspended or reduced

Fingerprinting Services

Firearms License/Permit Processing

Fleet Maintenance

In-Person Sex Offender Registration (please call for partial registration)

Records Requests

To report a crime for a past misdemeanor with an unknown subject click here.

For questions regarding services not listed above call 413-448-9700.