Pittsfield Police asking for help locating missing teen

News
Posted: / Updated:
Anyely Molina

Anyely Molina, 17, was reported missing in Pittsfield.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen. 17-year-old Anyely Molina has been reported missing.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5’4″ and 100 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. She has a tattoo under one eye and pierced ears.  She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on Anyely’s whereabouts, please contact police at 413-448-9700.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report