Pittsfield Police asking for help locating missing teen

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen. 17-year-old Anyely Molina has been reported missing.
She is described as a white female, approximately 5’4″ and 100 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. She has a tattoo under one eye and pierced ears. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information on Anyely’s whereabouts, please contact police at 413-448-9700.
