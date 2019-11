PITTSFIELD, M.A. (NEWS10) — One man has been arrested after he reportedly committed an armed robbery.

Pittsfield Police say 32-year-old Luis Mallett was arrested on a warrant charging him with one count of Armed Robbery.

According to police, the robbery took place at the Cumberland Farms convenience store at 154 First Street early Sunday morning.

Police say Mallett is not from the Pittsfield area and is believed to be homeless.