Pittsfield Police: Arrest made after pizza delivery driver gets robbed at gunpoint

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Pittsfield Police Department, they arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a gun at a pizza delivery driver and robbed him.

On Tuesday, October 12 at around 8:30 p.m. Pittsfield Police responded to the 20 block of South John Street for a report of armed robbery of a Liberty Pizza delivery driver.

Officers spoke to the victim who said, when he exited his vehicle to make a delivery, he was approached by an armed person wearing a hoodie up over his head. The suspect struck the delivery driver with a handgun and then held it to his head, demanding the victim’s money. The delivery driver complied and the suspect fled on foot. The delivery driver did not suffer any serious injury.

A search for the suspect was initiated, based on the victim’s description. A K9 unit was dispatched to the area and a track was conducted.

Police located, identified, and arrested, the suspect. The suspect was arrested and additional evidence was found that connects him to the crime. His identity is not being released due to his age.

The Pittsfield Police Department is currently investigating a similar robbery that occurred on October 9 in which another delivery driver was robbed on Backman Avenue. That case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department Detective Bureau (413-448-9705), call the Tip line (413-448-9706), or send us a tip via text message by texting “PITTIP” and your message to 847411 (TIP411)

Detective Jeff Arena is the Lead Detective on the case and can be reached at 448-9705 ext 527.