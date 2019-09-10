Pittsfield photo challenge looks to capture the heart of the Berkshires

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – If you’re handy with a camera and have an eye for capturing the beauty of a community, consider heading to Pittsfield.

Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. is holding a photo challenge to find the photo that best captures why downtown Pittsfield is the “Heart of the Berkshires”. Entrants are encouraged to capture photos that showcase the beauty and personality of downtown Pittsfield, keeping in mind the theme “Heart of the Berkshires”.

The first-place winner, as determined by a panel of local judges, will have their photo featured in Pittsfield’s 2020 Downtown Guide and a Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. social marketing campaign. The first and second place winners will take home a prize package donated by local downtown businesses.

Entries will be accepted through November 5 and a winner will be notified by December 6.

For how to submit a photo along with a full list of rules, head to DowntownPittsfield.com.