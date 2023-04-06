Thomas C. Dawley II, has served in the PPD since November 2002.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department welcomes a new Interim Chief of Police. Mayor Linda Tyler announced that Thomas C. Dawley II, who has served in the PPD since November 2002 has accepted the appointment.

“I am so honored that Captain Dawley accepted this interim appointment and I am confident that he will successfully lead the Pittsfield Police Department through its transition,” said Mayor Tyer.

Dawley has a Master’s in Criminal Justice from Boston University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Western New England College. He currently serves as the Detective Bureau Captain.

The interim assignment will formally begin at some point in the future. Chief Michael Wynn remains in full command of the department.