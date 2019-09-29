Pittsfield PD: Adams man Tyler Sumner charged in homicide of Stephanie Olivieri

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — An Adams man accused of shooting and killing a woman has been arrested in her homicide.

Tyler Sumner, 25, was arrested Saturday in the homicide of Stephanie Olivieri, 32. He will be arraigned in Central Berkshire Court on Monday, District Attorney spokesman Andrew McKeever said.

Pittsfield police made the arrest with assistance from police in Adams and North Adams, he said.

The shooting took place around 3:22 a.m. on Aug. 25th in the area of 347 Columbus Ave. Police said Olivieri was sitting in a car near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and South John Street when. She was rushed to Berkshire Medical Center where she later died.

Officials said the incident is isolated, and investigators do not believe the public should be concerned about their safety.

Anyone with information should contact the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau at (413) 448-9705 or anonymously by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).