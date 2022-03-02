PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Pittsfield Police Department, two people were arrested for armed robbery. They allegedly robbed a Subway in Pittsfield.

On Tuesday, March 1, at 6:43 p.m., the Pittsfield Police responded to the Subway at 179 South Street, for a report of a robbery. The employees reported that two people, one male and one female, had fled the store on foot after demanding and receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

When police officers were searching the area, two officers observed two people getting picked up by a vehicle near the Subway. The officers stopped the vehicle and detained the occupants while Detectives gathered evidence, which included video surveillance.

The investigation led to the arrest of the vehicle passengers, Patrick Latini, 25, of Pittsfield and Talia Sistrunk, 23, of Pittsfield. No injuries were reported after the robbery.

The two individuals are each being charged with one count of armed robbery. They are being held on $25,000 bail and will be arraigned in Pittsfield District Court on March 2.