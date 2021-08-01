Pittsfield man sentenced to prison in connection with hit and run

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Pittsfield was sentenced to prison in connection with a hit and run from September 2018.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Alfredo Osorio pleaded guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injuries and leaving the scene of personal injury.

Police say Alfredo Maya Osorio was the driver in the crash that happened on September 4, 2018. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old woman lying in the street. She was taken to Berkshire Medical Center and required a life flight to Albany Medical Center where she spent a week in critical care and continues to suffer from the injuries.

Osorio allegedly got in an argument with the victim while driving her to a Pecks Road home. After she got out of the vehicle, Osorio drove her over and left.

Osorio was sentenced on Monday to serve three to five years in state prison.

“I especially would like to thank the victim in the Osorio case for her amazing victim impact statement detailing how much this incident changed her life. Victim witness impact statements are one of the most important rights of a victim or family member of crime and our advocates work diligently to uphold this meaningful right.”