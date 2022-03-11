PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A man from Pittsfield was sentenced to prison in connection with a conspiracy to traffick drugs around Boston. Edward Chapman, 54, was previously convicted on state drug distribution offenses three times.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice based in Boston, Chapman was sentenced to 11 years in prison and eight years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in 2020 on charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone, and marijuana.

An investigation in 2018 of a violent drug trafficking organization in Brockton identified Chapman as a heroin and cocaine dealer who was being supplied by co-conspirator Jose Perez Felix. Intercepted calls show that Chapman regularly picked up heroin and cocaine from Perez Felix.

A federal grand jury returned a 16-count indictment charging Chapman and 16 others with controlled substance and firearm offenses in June 2019. Chapman is the 11th defendant to be sentenced in the case. The remaining defendants have pleaded guilty and are waiting to be sentenced.