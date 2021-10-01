Pittsfield man sentenced for threatening residents with machete

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Pittsfield was sentenced to jail for threatening people with a large machete.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Craig Mills was sentence to serve two and a half years at the Berkshire County House of Correction. A jury found him guilty on assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct and acquitted Mills on one additional charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

On May 23, Millis stood outside the victims’ home and began swinging the weapon and making threats.

“I thank the Pittsfield Police Department for their response that night and the jurors for their service. People should not be fearful in their own homes. This conviction holds the perpetrator accountable for the harm he caused,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.