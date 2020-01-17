Pittsfield man gets jail time for witness intimidation

Breaking News
by: Johan Sheridan

Andrew Rossetti's mugshot

Andrew Rossetti’s mugshot (Sex Offender Registry)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Andrew Rossetti, 32, of Pittsfield received a 2.5-year prison sentence last Friday for a single count of witness intimidation. Rossetti, a registered sex offender and the subject of many restraining orders, will serve concurrent time for assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, drug possession, threat to commit a crime, and assault and battery on a household member, and lewd, wanton, and lascivious conduct.

Police arrested Rossetti in September after receiving reports of domestic violence and intimidation. The court ruled him a danger to the community and held him without bail.

Although the jury found Rossetti guilty of intimidation, the state could not prove him guilty on several counts of assault and another count of intimidating a witness. However, he pled guilty to other charges from three open domestic violence cases.

Prosecutors secured the maximum sentence available, and Rossetti will spend it at Berkshire County House of Correction.

A convicted rapist, Rossetti has a dense criminal record dating to 2003. He has faced many assault charges throughout Massachusetts, and authorities granted abuse prevention orders against him to six different women.

