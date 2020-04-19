Pittsfield man dies in single-car crash, infant in car

RICHMOND, Mass. (NEWS10) — Officials say a Pittsfield man has died in a single-car crash after failing to negotiate a turn Saturday afternoon.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Austin Shaw, 25 died after failing to negotiate a turn on Route 41, veering off the road and crashing into a tree. An infant was reportedly in the car at the time of the crash but suffered little to no injury.

Investigators believe Shaw was driving a Buick sedan northbound around 2:30 p.m. when the crash occurred.

The DA’s Office reports a passerby called 911 and got the infant out of the car. Richmond EMT’S reportedly took the infant to Berkshire Medical Center for evaluation and was later released.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) had reportedly closed Route 41 to traffic around 3 p.m. Officials say Richmond Fire extracted Shaw from the car where County Ambulance prounounced him dead on scene. The car was towed from the scene by R.W.’s Towing and the DOT later reopened Route 41 around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators reportedly did not find and evidence suggesting alcohol or drugs were involved. Police saw preliminary evidence suggests speed may have been a contributing factor.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are continuing to investigate the crash.

