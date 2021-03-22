Pittsfield looking for volunteers to join new group, Friends of the Pittsfield Dog Park

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The City of Pittsfield announced Monday that it is seeking volunteers to join a new group, Friends of the Pittsfield Dog Park, which will aid in supporting the park’s goals for all who use it. The city’s new dog park is expected to open this summer.

The city says the dog park, which will be located within Burbank Park, near the Valentine Road entrance, will be a fenced in, off-leash area where well-behaved dogs can exercise, run free, and socialize in a clean, safe environment without endangering people, property or wildlife.

“It is important to establish a ‘Friends of’ group to foster a sense of community and ongoing

support for this project,” said Becky Manship, the city’s Recreation and Special Events Coordinator. “Volunteers will be the eyes and ears of the park on a regular basis, assist in maintaining a clean and safe park space, and communicate with city staff on any issues or recommendations to improve the park.”

Volunteers do not have to be residents of Pittsfield. For those interested in becoming a member

of the Friends of the Pittsfield Dog Park or are looking for additional information, you can call 413-

499-9371 or email parks@cityofpittsfield.org