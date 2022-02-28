PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The City of Pittsfield and community partners have embarked on a new community initiative to provide help to those facing acute crisis and risk. Led by the Pittsfield Police Department, the project, known as the “Pittsfield HUB”, is modeled after the Chelsea Police Department’s HUB for community safety and wellbeing.

The first meeting for the Pittsfield HUB was held in January 2022. Since then, the HUB has come together virtually every other week to review cases of people experiencing mental illness, substance abuse, poverty, and other challenging circumstances.

HUB meetings are carefully guided in order to identify those at an Acute Elevated Risk (AER) of harm while respecting and adhering to HIPAA compliance. Prior to the meetings, agencies will refer an individual or family who they believe is at an AER. The person is then presented to the team using a four filter model.

Based on service needs, one of the involved agencies will be assigned as lead. Once the necessary participating agencies are chosen, this sub-group meets privately to plan outreach and engagement with the individual or family.

A list of participating HUB members includes:

18Degrees

Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office

Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department

Berkshire County Regional Health Systems

Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority

Berkshire Health Systems

Berkshire Medical Center

Brien Center

City of Pittsfield Mayor’s Office

County Ambulance

Department of Children and Families

Department of Youth Services

Juvenile Resource Center

Massachusetts Trial Courts

Pittsfield Health Department

Pittsfield Housing Authority

Pittsfield Fire Department

Pittsfield Police Department

Pittsfield School Department

Public Council

ServiceNet

If you are part of an agency that would like to be involved in the Pittsfield HUB, contact Capt. Dawley of the Pittsfield Police Department at tdawley@cityofpittsfield.org.