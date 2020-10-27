Pittsfield house fire under investigation, no injuries reported

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning just after 5 a.m. on Appleton Avenue.

Once on scene, firefighters said they found the back of the home on fire. The home was two-and-a- half stories made up of apartment style units.

Crews were reportedly able to put the fire out quickly which allowed the three residents to safely evacuate, however fire officials said they were trapped initially because of how the fire had spread.

Once evacuated, fire crews finished extinguishing the flames and conducted a search of the home in order to make sure everyone was safely out.

No injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation by the PFD, PPD, and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

