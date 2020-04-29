Pittsfield flushing water system starting May 4

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The City of Pittsfield’s Department of Public Utilities announced Wednesday that crews will begin flushing the water system starting May 4. The four-week process will flush water mains through fire hydrants to remove sediments.

Water mains will be flushed Monday through Fridays, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. excluding holidays.

The upcoming flushing for the week of May 4 may be expected to affect the following areas:

Starting at the town line on Dalton Avenue working west through Coltsville including lower Crane Avenue, Meadowview neighborhood, following Cheshire Road north.

Hubbard Avenue and Downing Parkway.

Starting at the town line on East Street working west through the McIntosh and Parkside neighborhoods.

Elm Street neighborhoods west to the intersection of East Street.

Starting at the town line on Williams Street working west including Mountain Drive, Ann Drive, East New Lenox Road and Holmes Road neighborhoods.

Residents may see discolored water or low water pressure in the area where crews are flushing. The Department of Public Utilities is taking precautions to make sure that proper levels of treatment and disinfectants are maintained at all times.

Anyone that sees discolored water coming out of the tap is asked to let the water run for a minute before using the water. Anyone who sees their watercolor or pressure affected for a long period of time should call the Water Departments at 413-499-9339.

