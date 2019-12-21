Pittsfield firefighters extinguish single-home fire started by attempts to thaw a frozen pipe

PITTSFIELD, M.A. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Fire Department extinguished a fire that was caused by the owner attempting to thaw a frozen pipe at a single-family home Saturday morning, deputy chief Daniel Garner said.

The fire department was dispatched to a fire at around 10:48 a.m. at 243 Churchill Street. Upon arrival they found a fire in a wall at the residence.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire and the residents were allowed to stay in their home, he added.

While thawing a frozen pipe is important, its imperative to consult an expert before attempting to thaw the pipes, Garner told NEWS10.

He said in this case, the man who attempted to thaw the frozen pipe was was a contractor who owned the home and he called just in time to get the fire extinguished with minor damages to the home.

Damages to the home are estimated to be less that $10,000.