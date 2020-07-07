Pittsfield fire kills 1, injures firefighter

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10/WWLP) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a fire at a single-family home Monday night in Pittsfield.

Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Ron Clemont told 22News, the fire started around 10:15 p.m. at a home on 73 Chickering Street. When crews arrived in the area they saw heavy smoke and fire from a downstairs window leading up to the second floor.

Clemont said after an extensive search, a woman was found and was taken Berkshire Medical Center. Department of Fire Services spokesperson Jennifer Mieth has confirmed the woman passed away from her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital after falling off a ladder while searching for the missing woman. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

The fire took at least 45 minutes to distinguish. As a result of the incident, the first and second floor of the home sustained smoke, fire, and water damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by The Pittsfield Fire and Police Departments and state police.

