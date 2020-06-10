Pittsfield Fire investigating overnight structure fire causing $150K in damage

PITTSFIELD, MA. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Fire Department is investigating after a heavy fire broke out a residential building that caused $150K worth in damages.

There were no reported injuries, according to fire investigators. They said there were six occupants in the home at the time of the fire. One tenant suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a local area hospital.

Fire crews said the fire broke out at 12:08 a.m. and five engines responded to the scene. He said the fire was ultimately under control at 5 a.m.

The fire remains under investigation.