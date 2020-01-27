Pittsfield Fire Department uses grant to fund 15 emergency kits for Pittsfield Public Schools

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10)—The Pittsfield Fire Department wrote a Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) grant in the fall of 2019 for 15 active shooter first aid kits. That’s one for each public school in Pittsfield, including Berkshire Community College.

In each large kit are five smaller kits packed with tourniquets, quick clot dressings, ice packs and other first responder items.

Eric Lamoureaux, from the Pittsfield Public School Department, said Monday the kits will go into the schools by the first week of February. Once at the schools, the nursing staff with go through the kits and then train others on the first aid teams.

They will go through the kits and familiarize themselves with what’s in each kit and how to use it. Lamoureaux says he hopes the kits will be in use by the beginning of March.

Even though the emergency first aid kits are designed for an active shooter situation, Chief Sammons says they can be used for everyday first aid.

Pittsfield Police Chief Wynn, Fire Chief Thomas Simmons and Eric Lamoureaux from the Pittsfield Public School System at the announcement on Monday.

