Pittsfield Fire Department extinguishes fire on Plunkett Street

PITTSFIELD, Ma. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Fire Department put out a structure fire on Plunkett Street on Sunday evening.
The building is a three-story, wood frame, three-unit apartment, with a burning third-floor deck in the rear. The fire extending up along the siding of the building, and under the deck roof.
Several engines on the scene battled the fire while exploring if it had spread throughout the attic or into the third-floor apartment.
No people or pets were injured at the Plunkett Street fire.
Pittsfield Fire estimates that fire, smoke, and water damage amounts on the third-floor rear and deck will cost $5000.
