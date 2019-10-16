Pittsfield fire causes heavy damage to convenience store

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass (NEWS10) — A fire caused heavy damage to the “A-Mart” convenience store in Pittsfield overnight.

Officials say the flames broke out at the convenience store on North Street sometime before midnight. The flames have since been extinguished, but crews remained at the scene late into the morning checking for hot spots and monitoring the situation.

Pittsfield Police say the fire caused heavy damage to the building, but were not yet sure if the store is a total loss.

NEWS10 ABC will continue updating this story with the latest details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play