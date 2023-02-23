PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, the City of Pittsfield announced the expansion of its downtown public Wi-Fi network. Pittsfield_Free_WiFi is now available from the intersection of East and West Housatonic Streets and South Street north to the intersection of Linden Street and Maplewood Avenue, and North Street.

The network also includes The Common, a city park at 100 First St. “The expanded network provides free wireless internet to those who need access to this resource while complementing our existing indoor public Wi-Fi access points,” said the City’s Chief Information Officer Kevin Zawistowski.

Zawistowski encourages users to be mindful when using the network or other public networks. “Users are reminded to exercise caution when sharing personal or sensitive information while

connected to public Wi-Fi networks and are encouraged to use encrypted connections where possible.”

