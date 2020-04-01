Pittsfield closes all basketball, tennis, and skate parks amid coronavirus outbreak

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield announced the closure of all city basketball and tennis courts as well as the skate park of East Street in order to continue mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

City representatives say this protective measure joins the list of actions taken by the city to help keep the community safe. Playground equipment at city parks and school grounds will remain closed to the public throughout Pittsfield.

Additionally, congregate activities and group game playing at city parks, fields, and courts is prohibited in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

City representatives say while the parks are still open for passive use, parking restrictions are also in effect at several parks throughout the city including:

Kirvin

Fred Garner

Deming

Belanger

North Lot at Burbank Park

Social distancing practices should be used including keeping six feet between one another while enjoying these outdoor spaces. The parks will continuously be monitored in order to help ensure these practices are being followed for the safety of everyone. Additional protective measures may be added if deemed necessary by city officials.

A COVID-19 link is available on the home page of the city’s website which features continuous updates from the city.



