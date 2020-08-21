Pittsfield City Hall opening for in-person, early voting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Early voting access for the September 1 primaries in Massachusetts at Pittsfield’s City Hall starts on Saturday and runs through Friday. City Hall will be open for voting only at the following times:

Saturday, August 22: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 23: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, August 24 to Friday, August 28: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City Hall entry will be limited to the Allen Street accessible ramp entrance. Face coverings are required to enter the building, and voters must follow social distancing protocols. Voters must check-in with a poll worker before heading to the City Council chambers on the second floor to vote. After voting, leave through the designated exit door at Fenn Street.

Voter registration will also be available at City Hall on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Registrar’s Office.

The Democratic and Republican primaries for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts are set for September 1. In a race that has garnered national attention, the incumbent Sen. Edward J. Markey is defending his seat against Democratic rival, Rep. Joseph Kennedy III. Republicans Shiva Ayyadurai and Kevin O’Connor are competing to challenge the winner of that battle on election day.

Races are also underway for Congressional districts on September 1. In Massachusetts’ 1st Congressional District—which includes Berkshire County and most of Western Massachusetts, the incumbent Rep. Richard Neal is taking on Alex Morse.

Nine Democrats and two Republicans are fighting over the seat Kennedy is vacating in Masschusetts’ 4th Congressional District.

Until now, Pittsfield’s City Hall has been closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

