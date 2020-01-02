Pittsfield Christmas Tree pickup schedule

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The City of Pittsfield released the Christmas Tree pickup schedule on Thursday.
A breakdown of the schedule includes the following servicing information:
- The week of Jan. 6, Casella will pick up trees on Monday and Friday routes
- The following week of Jan. 13, they will pick up along the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday routes.
- During the week of Jan. 20, Casella will resume tree collection with Monday and Friday routes.
- Lastly, the week of Jan. 27, they will pick up trees according to the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday routes.
For more information, please call 413-499-9330.