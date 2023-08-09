PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. (DPI) and the Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corporation (PERC) have taken a step forward in enhancing the city’s vibrancy by announcing the inaugural round of grant recipients for the “Pittsfield Glow Up!” Business Improvement Grant Program.

This initiative, made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), aims to invigorate local businesses and their surroundings in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program focuses on fostering growth and rejuvenation within the ARPA-designated disproportionately impacted district of Pittsfield. Through the “Pittsfield Glow Up!” grants, businesses can receive funding for various improvements such as signage, painting, lighting, and enhancements to their entryways.

Among the recipients in this first round are a diverse array of businesses and property owners including:

Berkshire Aesthetic Medicine

Berkshire Fitness & Wellness Center

Brooklyn’s Best

Deidre’s Special Day

Marketplace Cafe

Pampered Pup Dog Day Spa

South Street Pizza House

Spirited Shears

Steven Valenti

Paul Aronofsky

Ann Deneault & Francis Smith

The selection process for grant recipients was thorough and meticulous, using a grading system that evaluated the impact of COVID-19 on their businesses, the details of the projects to be funded, and the overall positive influence these projects would have on the community.

Rebecca Brien, the Managing Director of Downtown Pittsfield, Inc., expressed the significance of this initiative, “We are excited to be able to disperse a total of $100,000 in ARPA grants to twelve businesses. The number of deserving requests speaks to the overwhelming need for these types of grant opportunities in our community.”

Brien also noted that the success of this first round has motivated the organizers to plan a second round of “Glow Up!” grants for the fall, aiming to further support the local business community’s efforts to enhance Pittsfield’s overall appeal.

Businesses that have received grants will be using the funds to “Glow Up” their premises, not only contributing to their individual success but also to the broader revitalization of downtown Pittsfield.

For those interested in additional grant-related information or inquiries, Rebecca Brien can be contacted at 413-443-6501 or via email at businessdevelopment@downtownpittsfield.com.