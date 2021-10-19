Pittsfield announces Trick-o-treat, virtual Halloween contest

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The City of Pittsfield will hold Trick-o-treat from 5:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Remember to leave your porch light on if you plan on participating in the fall festivities.

Also, city residents are invited to enter the city’s virtual Halloween contest which includes three themes:

  • Pumpkin Decorating
  • Costume
  • Home Decorating.

The city says submissions for each contest will be accepted now through Sunday, Oct. 24. Each winner will
receive a cash prize and will be featured on the Pittsfield Parks and Recreation Facebook page on
Friday, Oct. 29.

Additional information and contest rules are available on the city’s website.

