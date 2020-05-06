Pittsfield announces start of week two for flushing of City’s water system

PITTSFIELD, MA (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield announced the start of week two for the flushing of the City’s water system beginning May 11.

The City says water mains throughout the city will be flushed through hydrants over the next three weeks to remove accumulations of pipeline corrosion products. The mains will be flushed Monday through Friday each week, except holidays, between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The upcoming flushing for this week may reportedly be expected to affect the following areas:

Starting at Unkamet Park Drive heading west up to North Street working north to the Broadway and Lake streets neighborhood.

Starting at Plastics Avenue moving west on Dalton Avenue including the Allendale and Allengate neighborhoods.

Then moving west onto Tyler Street into the Morningside neighborhood, including Springside Avenue, pushing west to North Street.

Lincoln and Fenn streets, Silver Lake, Wendell Avenue and the surrounding vicinity, pushing west to North Street.

South Mountain and Tamarack roads, Dan Fox Drive, and south to the Pittsfield-Lenox line.

The City says although flushing may cause localized discolored water and reduced service pressure conditions in and around the immediate area of flushing, appropriate measures will be taken to ensure that proper levels of treatment and disinfections are maintained in the system at all times.

If customers experience discolored water or low pressure conditions, contact the Water Department at 499-9339.

The City says flushing is an important part of operating procedure that helps to maintain the water quality in the water distribution system. The department apologizes for any inconvenience during this process.

LATEST STORIES