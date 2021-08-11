Pittsfield announces paving, parking updates for 2021 Street Improvement Project

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The City of Pittsfield announced the following paving and parking updates scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 12 through Monday, Aug. 16, as part of the City of Pittsfield’s 2021 Street

Improvement Project.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 12: crews will be applying hydro-seed to the following locations, Velma

Avenue, and Waverly and Arlington streets. Friday, Aug. 13: paving on Atmer Avenue.

Monday, Aug. 16: paving on Grand Avenue.

The City says on-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m.-6 p.m. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.