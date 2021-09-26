Pine Hills neighborhood holds annual street fair

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds came out to the Upper Madison Street Fair on Sunday afternoon. The Upper Madison Street Fair in Albany is held every September. Unfortunately, the fair wasn’t around last year because of COVID. People were excited to see the street fair make a comeback this year.

“I go to the Madison Street Fair a lot, like every year. I like going to support the local businesses,” says fair-goer Mary Coyle. Many came out to support the local vendors. “Local businesses are just handmade, it’s definitely more original than a chain,” says EJ Verhoff.

This year’s fair had a little bit of everything including live music, arts & crafts, local vendors, kids zone and book sales. “We were a little intentional about keeping things a little farther apart to make a little more space for people to walk so people can really feel comfortable and safe here. That’s the only difference here,” says Upper Madison Street Fair organizer Anne Savage.

Anne says this year’s street fair is extra special. “This is really a coming together as a neighborhood, we haven’t been together in about 18 months. We did not have a street fair last year because we were in the heart of the COVID pandemic so it’s a really wonderful time for people to feel together again…This is what people need. A sense of togetherness and community it’s what makes Pine Hills really special.”

The fair gave local restaurants a chance to share their menu favorites. Curry House Inc, an Indian & Pakistani restaurant has been a staple on Madison Ave for 21 years. The Upper Madison Street Fair is something restaurant owner Mohammed Manik looks forward to each year. “Channa Masala everybody likes it, it’s one of our popular dishes. Every year we do it here [and] this year I am really, really busy.”

Every dollar raised from the fair goes back into the community. Anne Savage says it’s all about making improvements and moving the Pine Hills neighborhood forward.