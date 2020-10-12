Pilot program will provide free COVID-19 testing at five Market 32/Price Chopper drive-thru pharmacies

by: Sarah Darmanjian

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A pilot program to provide free COVID-19 testing in five Market 32/Price Chopper drive-thru pharmacies is beginning Tuesday, October 13. The testing is being offered through a partnership with eTrueNorth and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Testing will take place at drive-thru Market 32 and Price Chopper pharmacies located in Johnstown, Shoppers World Clifton Park, Market Bistro Latham, Fort Edward; and Oxford, Conn. from 7-9 a.m.

“We are pleased to extend our pharmacists’ expertise and the accessibility of our drive-thru locations to provide a convenient option for those seeking a COVID-19 test,” said Market 32/Price Chopper Vice President of Pharmacy, Kathy Bryant.

Registration is required and the test is self-administered. Once registered, customers will be given a voucher to bring to one of the participating locations on a scheduled test day.

“As temperatures drop and our communities cautiously head back to school, college, and other seasonal activities, pharmacies are fielding more questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms and testing. This program connects customers to a safe testing option that produces timely results through their local community pharmacy drive-thru,” Bryant said.

Customers need not leave their cars. Pharmacists will assist them with the test through the drive-thru window. eTrueNorth will notify customers with the results within three to five business days.

