Pictures from News10’s ‘Coats for Kids’ campaign

(NEWS10) – News10 is collecting coats for kids in need this November. We are collecting gently used or new coats that will be given to local children.



































News10 employees were at Colonie Center on Friday and Saturday for our “buy one more” campaign urging people to pick up an extra coat to give to a child in need.

They are located right by Boscov’s in the mall so stop by and donate a coat!

If News10 collects 500 coats then MVP Health Care will match the donation to make 1,000 coats for children in need this season.