Pick your way to pay with Albany Airport’s new parking system

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany International Airport is undergoing some major changes including introducing a new parking system.
There are now three different ways to pay including E-ZPass. Here is how to use each option listed below.
E-ZPass Plus
- Once you enter through an E-ZPass Plus lane, your E-ZPass tag will be read upon entry and the gate will open.
- To exit, you must go through a new system exit lane where your E-ZPass tag will be read automatically and the gate will open.
- You will not receive a ticket with this method.
- If you do not want to pay using your E-ZPass, you can choose a non-E-ZPass Plus lane or remove your E-ZPass tag from your window when entering.
Express Credit Card
- With the new system, there are two methods to pay using a credit card.
- Using the Express Credit Card method, you will pay by inserting your credit card into the machine and then the gate will open.
- To exit, insert the same credit card you used to enter and the gate will automatically open.
Ticket + Pay-On-Foot Machine
- When entering, press the button to receive a ticket.
- You can pre-pay for parking at an automated Pay-On-Foot station, currently located in baggage claim near carousel #2.
- Next, you will insert the ticket into the machine. Once your credit card or cash has been processed, your ticket will be returned to you.
- You will be able to exit within the allotted grace period. Your license plane number will be read upon exiting and the gate will open.
- When exiting, you will press the intercom on the machine and a cashier will respond to assist you if you pay with cash at your time of exit.