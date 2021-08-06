Piazza Italia food and wine market brings authentic Italian products to Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10/NYRA) – Racing fans now have the opportunity to savor the flavors of Italy during the 2021 meet at Saratoga Race Course at the new Piazza Italia, an authentic Italian food and wine market open each day of the summer racing season.

The market is located in the Saratoga Events Pavilion inside Gate A near the Berkshire Bank Family Zone. Piazza Italia is supported by the Italian Trade Agency.

Adorned in the iconic red, green and white colors of the Italian flag, Piazza Italia offers a full menu of freshly-made Italian paninis and desserts, as well as a selection of wines and beer straight from Italy. The open-air market also includes outdoor café-style seating designed to evoke the experience of al fresco dining.

“Piazza Italia is thrilled to join the Saratoga Race Course community and we are delighted to bring our genuine Italian products and rich traditions to racing fans,” said Founder Giacomo Berselli. “Our Italian meats, cheeses and desserts are a welcome addition to the Saratoga experience. We encourage fans to visit us soon to experience an authentic taste of Italy at the Spa.”

Piazza Italia offers fresh-made paninis featuring Fratelli Beretta cold cuts and Monti Trentini cheeses, such as the prosciutto parma ham, mozzarella and tomatoes panini, which has proven to be a favorite among racing fans this season.

Additional menu options include custom cheese and charcuterie boards featuring a variety of imported meats, such as freshly-sliced prosciutto, salame and coppa, as well as high-quality provolone, mozzarella and fresh caciotta seasoned with red chili pepper, black pepper or mountain herbs. Meat and cheese products are also available for purchase à la carte.

Piazza Italia satisfies sweet cravings with popular flavors of authentic Bindi Italian gelato, including chocolate, vanilla bean, cookies and cream and pistachio, as well as fresh strawberry and lemon sorbetto. Grab-and-go tiramisu cups are also available.

Peroni beer and a variety of wines are available by the glass and bottle, including Volare Pinot Grigio and Mia Fortuna Italian Sparkling Wine and Sparkling Lambrusco.

Each Friday and Saturday features live Italian-themed music from guitarist and singer Franklin Micare and singer Nick Coluccio.

The 2021 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 6. Racing is conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays, with the exception of the final week, when the meet will conclude on Labor Day.

For more information about Saratoga Race Course, visit NYRA.com.