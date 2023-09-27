LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since 2003, Creative Harmonies Music Studio in Latham has been helping students of all abilities, find happiness through the power of music. Dee Cucinotta offers specially tailored music learning programs for students with special needs and disabilities.

“Expectations for kids with disabilities or difficulties, have a tendency to be very low, and what I’ve noticed and witnessed is that when you leave expectations high, the students meet them,” said Dee.

The interview for this story took place at EMPAC at RPI. Jonas Braasch is a professor at RPI who is spearheading a program for assistive technologies for music.

Dee also offers virtual lessons for students outside the Capital Region and mentoring for piano teachers who want to learn more about teaching students with learning obstacles or special needs. Creative Harmonies Music Studio is located at 12 Avis Dr. in Latham.