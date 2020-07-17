PhysicianOne doctor: coronavirus symptoms similar to summer ailments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Dr. Jeannie Kenkare says PhysicianOne urgent care centers in New York and Massachusetts are seeing an increase in patients exhibiting symptoms commonly associated with the coronavirus. She says it’s not necessarily indicative of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

But the symptoms can also mimic other summer illnesses like colds, the flu, allergies, and tick bites it’s difficult for patients and healthcare workers to distinguish between illnesses.

In Massachusetts, PhysicianOne urgent care centers saw a 50% increase in visits over July 4, 2020, compared to 2019. From January/February to May/June 2020 there was a 17% increase in visits. In New York, the increase was 4% over the Fourth of July holiday and 38% from January/February to May/June.

Dr. Kenkare says the coronavirus pandemic is stressful for both patients and healthcare workers but mental health is at the forefront of care. She says healthcare workers have to assess swiftly if a patient is potentially coronavirus positive, in which case full personal protective equipment must be worn.

Dr. Kenkare says it’s important for people to understand that visiting urgent care centers is safe and that they shouldn’t delay getting care when it’s needed. She says PhysicianOne is taking extra sanitizing precautions and offers virtual visits also.