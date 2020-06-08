PARIS (AP) — Work has restarted in Paris’ fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday morning, workers began dismantling scaffolding—that was already in place when the April 2019 fire broke out—for previous restoration efforts on the old structure.
This current phase of work has been deemed highly dangerous because the scaffolding weighs over 200 tons and may have melted together in areas because of the heat of the blaze.
Technicians will access the interior of the cathedral by rope to dismantle the 40,000 tubes one by one. This phase is expected to last three months.
President Emmanuel Macron announced a timeline of five years for the conservation work, a figure widely deemed unrealistic.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Democrats, Republicans looking for common ground on police reform
- Elmer Fudd ditches rifle in new ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons
- Troy man reportedly charged with threatening police on social media
- Photos: Work resumes on fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral
- Greenfield teen uses birthday money to donate food to local pantry