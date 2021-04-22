Photos: Words of kindness and greenness at Glens Falls City Park

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sustainable PR came to City Park on a snowy Thursday morning with three chalkboards and a mission.

Over the course of Earth Day, that mission – to fill the boards with messages about healthy living and environmental conservation – found success.

“Mother nature threw us a curveball,” said Sustainable PR founder Tony DeFazio. “On a day when we’re talking about the earth and the planet, the ecosystem, we had crazy weather.”

Dealing with that weather only made setting up the three blackboards in City Park all the more important. And at around 4 p.m., the results were clear.

“We came out this morning and there was snow on the ground, but the community has come out in force,” DeFazio said.

Blackboards are filled with messages from locals celebrating Earth Day, at City Park in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Blackboards are filled with messages from locals celebrating Earth Day, at City Park in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Next, he plans to take the chalkboards on the road and use them to encourage thinking about the environment in schools.

Sustainable PR has only been operating for 6 months, and is currently providing PR services for two clients, with three more on the way.

“I think we’re in the right place in the right time with the sustainable movement,” he said.

Out front with DeFazio were representatives from the World Awareness Children’s Museum, promoting their summer reopening programming; and Juicin’ Jar, a nearby eatery serving peanut butter protein balls.

Seedlings were also given out to be planted by visiting families.