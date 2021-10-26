PHOTOS: State landmarks lit up pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several state landmarks were lit up pink on October 25 to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement earlier that day.
The landmarks lit up included:
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex
- MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
“Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a time to reflect on those who have lost their lives to Breast Cancer, as well as those left behind who are deeply impacted by the loss of their friend, colleague or loved one and recognize those who have beat breast cancer or are currently battling the disease,” said Hochul.