PHOTOS: Spirits bright at the 4th annual Granville Lighted Tractor Parade

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Christmas and country music sound down Main Street. The storefronts of downtown are lit up bright, from Slate Town Brewery to the West Main Grille, and down to a bright and shining Veteran’s Park.

Granville residents and their neighbors from Whitehall into Vermont already know what time it is. Friday night was the joyful return of the Granville Lighted Tractor Parade.

Tractors, fire trucks, trucks and ATVs from local farms, schools and neighbors traveled through downtown Granville, starting from Telescope Casual Furniture and ending at the former site of Manchester Wood. The winning tractor was the Polar Express, a three-car tractor-turned-train from Queensbury Union Free School District.