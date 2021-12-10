PHOTOS: Spirits bright at the 4th annual Granville Lighted Tractor Parade

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Granville lighted tractor parade

The Polar Express, the winning float at the 4th annual Granville, N.Y. Lighted Tractor Parade. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Christmas and country music sound down Main Street. The storefronts of downtown are lit up bright, from Slate Town Brewery to the West Main Grille, and down to a bright and shining Veteran’s Park.

Granville residents and their neighbors from Whitehall into Vermont already know what time it is. Friday night was the joyful return of the Granville Lighted Tractor Parade.

Tractors, fire trucks, trucks and ATVs from local farms, schools and neighbors traveled through downtown Granville, starting from Telescope Casual Furniture and ending at the former site of Manchester Wood. The winning tractor was the Polar Express, a three-car tractor-turned-train from Queensbury Union Free School District.

  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    A father and son look down Main Street in Granville, N.Y. for the start of the Granville Lighted Tractor Parade. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    Santa waves hello from a Granville Central School District bus at the Granville, N.Y. Lighted Tractor Parade. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    Santa waves hello from a Granville Central School District bus at the Granville, N.Y. Lighted Tractor Parade. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    Crowds wave to Santa as the show goes on in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The Polar Express, the winning float at the 4th annual Granville, N.Y. Lighted Tractor Parade. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The Polar Express, the winning float at the 4th annual Granville, N.Y. Lighted Tractor Parade. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The Polar Express, the winning float at the 4th annual Granville, N.Y. Lighted Tractor Parade. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The Polar Express, the winning float at the 4th annual Granville, N.Y. Lighted Tractor Parade. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The 4th annual lighted holiday tractor parade in Granville, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The tractor parade judges get on a float that will carry them to decide the winners. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Granville lighted tractor parade
    The tractor parade judges get on a float that will carry them to decide the winners. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19