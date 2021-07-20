PHOTOS: Smoke from Canadian wildfires impact North Country skies

Smoke from Canadian wildfires impact the North Country: Public Square, Watertown, New York, July 20, 2021 (WWTI/ Isabella Colello)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although the humidity remains high in the North Country, that does not fully account for the layer of haze over the skies in the region.

According to local weather experts, the bulk of the hazy view is due to smoke wildfires in Canada.

This was confirmed by AirNow which reported a smoke plume across the majority of New York, west of the Adirondack Mountains, and many of the states bordering the Great Lakes.

A screenshot of the live map can be viewed below:

Credit: AirNow.gov
However, these hazy skies are expected to diminish in the North Country throughout the week as a cold front Tuesday night and early Wednesday will clear most of the smoke out of the sky come midweek.

