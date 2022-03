NORTH ADAMS, Mass (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, March 15, at around 12:45 a.m., a car was involved in a rollover crash at Hoosac Hall on Church Street in North Adams. One person was hospitalized because of the crash.

The car was on Church Street when it left the road and sheard off a tree and struck a parked car causing the van to spin and rollover. The driver fled the scene and was apprehended a short time after and taken to BMC Main Campus